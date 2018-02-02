Lady Chiefs gain semis

- Home
Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)
8 a.m. – Perpetual vs Letran (Juniors)
9:30 a.m. – Perpetual vs Letran (Men’s)
11 a.m. – Perpetual vs Letran (Women’s)
12:30 p.m. – San Beda vs EAC (Women’s)
2 p.m. – San Beda vs EAC (Men’s)
3:30 p.m. – San Beda vs EAC (Juniors)
Arellano University rode on a marathon but inspiring second-set victory to beat an undermanned San Sebastian side, 19-25, 36-34, 25-16, 25-21, and gain a twice-to-beat semifinal incentive in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.
The Lady Chiefs needed 36 points to even up matters after dropping the opening set – thanks to the brilliant showing of skipper Mary Anne Esguerra.
The win not only gave the Lady Chiefs the bonus but also assured them of the No. 1 seeding with their 8-1 mark.
Esguerra pumped in 15 points, 13 from the attack line, even as veteran Jovielyn Prado also paced the Lady Chiefs with 17 points on 14 hits and three blocks.
Regine Arocha also delivered significant numbers by finishing with 16 points including three service aces, while Necole Ebuen helped with 14 points.
San Sebastian fell to its fourth loss in nine outings, putting its Final Four chances in peril as it slipped to fifth place.
Worse, Daurene Santos sprained her left ankle late in the match, leaving the Lady Stags coach Roger Gorayeb with only seven players.
The Arellano Chiefs, likewise, booked a twice-to-beat semis ticket in the men’s division after blasting the San Sebastian Stags, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, for 8-1.
Roi Domingo bannered the Chiefs with 11 points while Kevin Liberato and Christopher Soriano combined for 15 points.
The Stags dropped to 2-7.
