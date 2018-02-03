PH Cuppers, Indonesians clash today

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Matches Today

(Gelora Buong Karno Stadium, Jakarta)

10 a.m. – AJ Lim vs Althaf Dhaifullah

12 noon – Jeson Patrombon vs David Susanto

Just how good is the Philippine Davis Cup team without Fil-foreign players?

AJ Lim and Jeson Patrombon will try to answer that as they battle the Indonesians at the start of their Asia Oceania Zone Group II Davis Cup today at the Gelora Buong Karno Tennis Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.



The first singles match is set 10 a.m. with the 18-year-old Lim aiming to draw the first blood in the best-of-five, two-day affair against a fellow junior rival.

This marks Lim’s second stint with the PH team and he is hoping he can do much better this time after his first foray ended in disappointment.

In last year’s Group II quarterfinal showdown with the Indonesians, Lim retired in the deciding fifth frame against David Susanto due to cramps.

The change of rule is likely to favor Lim.

Singles matches are now a best-of-three affair, veering away from the traditional best-of-five matches.

Also out to give the PH squad a strong start is Jeson Patrombon, who is scheduled to collide with Susanto in the second singles at 12 noon.

Patrombon, 25, hopes his experience will spell the difference being a member of the team since 2011.

Despite the support of the Philta leadership under Atty. Antonio Cablitas, the Filipinos need to come up with their best shots – not to mention strategy – to beat their rivals.

Related

comments