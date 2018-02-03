President endorses Bello

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apparently secured a spot in the administration’s senatorial ticket in next year’s elections.



President Duterte has endorsed the senatorial bid of Bello during a summit in Davao City last Thursday, saying his longtime friend is a “good guy.”

“By the way, Bebot Bello is here. He’s our Secretary of Labor, Bot. He will run for a senatorial position. He’s a good guy. He’s my dorm mate. We’re just poor,” Duterte said.

The President had previously said he has no problem if Bello would run for senator in the 2019 elections.

Apart from handling the Labor portfolio, Bello serves as chairman of the government panel that negotiated peace with the local communist group.

