By Marilyn C. Arayata

“Gulong ng palad, kung minsan ay nasa ibabaw… kung minsan ay nasa ilalim….” Danish Caroline Wozniacki is now World no. 1 in tennis. Her rankings in previous years were different. There can only be one explanation: hard work and determination. Previous losses did not dampen her spirits. She just focused on playing.



Have you encountered losses in life? If yes, then, I believe you were also hurt by people’s comments. If you could just have a fraction of Wozniacki’s tenacity. These headlines from various publications are interesting. Each has a different focus. A New Zealand publication says, “Wozniacki slams the doubters with grand slam win at the Australian Open (stuff.co.nz). From The Guardian: “Caroline Wozniacki ends years of doubt with maiden grand slam”. From metro.co.uk: “Caroline Wozniacki breaks down in tears after winning first grand slam title”. CNN’s simply reads, “Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win Australian Open and first major”.

If you will continue doing what you have been doing for years now, how will a summary or headline of your earthly life read? Do you see a significant change or improvement? What else must be done to get closer to your goal and finally clinch it?

Here’s something from Israelmore Ayivor: “Be careful you don’t give up on what is yet to give you victory. Many people quit when they were yet to win. Successful people never quit and I believe no quitter had ever been successful, too”.

Don’t quit.

