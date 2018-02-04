Pacquiao to fight in NY

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said on Friday that an announcement on Manny Pacquiao’s next fight– scheduled April 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City – should come in the next few days.



“It will be on the same night Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford will fight for the (world welterweight title),” said Arum at the American Bank Center.

“We’re just waiting and we will do the announcement once Manny’s on board,” said the 86-year-old Arum.

The identity of Pacquiao’s opponent remains under wraps although the name of former world champion Mike Alvarado has been mentioned many times.

Pacquiao, 39, lost to Horn in his last fight in July in Brisbane and is raring to get back on track.

