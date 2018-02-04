PH Cuppers split singles with Indons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AJ Lim proved he’s up to the challenge as he mauled debuting M. Althaf Dhaifullah of Indonesia, 6-3, 6-2, as the Philippines split the first two singles matches in their Asia Oceania Zone Group II tie yesterday in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Toughened by stints in the US and China since last year, Lim, 18, was dominating, producing winners in almost all angles to jumpstart the country’s campaign.

While he held all his serves, the sophomore at University of the East broke his rival four times that underscored his aggressive net attacks and solid baseline game.

Though he fired four aces, Lim needs to be consistent in the reverse singles after committing six double faults.

It was Lim’s second singles victory in three appearances since joining the PH team last year.

But former top junior player Jeson Patrombon was not so lucky, losing to veteran David Susanto, 6-2, 7-5, in the second singles.

The results put today’s doubles match into a crucial one as it would give the needed momentum heading into the reverse singles matches also on the same day in this best-of-five affair.

Francis Casey Alcantara and Jurence Mendoza are tasked to play in the doubles unless PH non-playing team captain Chris Cuarto makes a sudden change of heart.

Related

comments