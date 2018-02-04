Veteran actor reacts to indecent proposals

ACTOR Daniel Fernando has revealed that he received indecent proposals after he debuted in the erotic drama film “Scorpio Nights” in 1985.



“Marami. Gays, babae. Kapag may mga pinupuntahan akong events, parties, nagbibigay ng calling cards. Tapos nagsasalita nang diretso,” said Fernando when he recalled the indecent proposals during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Pwede bang makasama ka? Pwede bang maka-date ka? Pwede bang sa akin ka matulog? Something like that,” recalled Fernando, now vice mayor of Bulacan town.

But Fernando said that he would just ignore it. “Tinatawanan ko. Nahihiya ako. Hindi ko maintindihan. Wala lang. Ngi-ngiti lang ako and then hindi ko na kakausapin.”

“Inalok din ako ng isang artista na meron syang kilala na nasa abroad galing Hong Kong. Isang foreigner na gusto ako.

Napanuod ‘yung ‘Scorpio,’ at one night daw. Gusto ako,” he said.

Directed by Peque Gallaga, the movie went on to become one of the controversial movies in local cinema because of its daring scenes. It also starred Anna Marie Gutierrez and Orestes Ojeda.

Fernando, 55, also remembered how he started in the movies.

“Schooling ako nun sa UE. Tapos na-discover ako (ng isang talent coordinator). Nag-audition kami. Tapos nakita ako ni Peque. ‘Yun na, direcho na. Nag-workshop kami ng mga one month. Lahat ng klase. Merong part ng nudity.”

Fernando said that he was already comfortable with his body because of the acting workshop. “Nanggaling ako sa workshop. Dumaan kami sa workshop. Pero kung wala kaming workshop, talagang maiilang ka,” Fernando said.

The actor-politician also took part in the Fast Talk portion of the late-night show.

Showbiz or politics: “Politics”

Yakap o Halik: “Halik”

Kung pulutan ka ano ka? “Palaka prito”

Huling bagay na ipinagdasal mo – “Health”

Sexiest woman in the Philippines – “Alice Dixson”

Sexiest part of your body: “Yung aking dibdib”

Lights on, Lights off – “On”

Sex or chocolates: “Sex s’yempre!”

Best time for sex – “Wow! Gabi!”

