Village councilor nabbed for drugs

By Jerry J. Alcayde

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – The Police Regional Office (PRO)-MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) announced yesterday the arrest of a barangay councilor considered among high value targets in the government’s ongoing war on drugs.



Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Luis D. Licup, police regional director, identified the suspect as Alvin M. Delen, 34, barangay kagawad and a resident of Barangay Sampaguita, Naujan town.

Chief Superintendent Licup said the suspect is a member of the Garcia Group, an organized crime group that operates in Oriental Mindoro particularly in Puerto Galera.

Delen was arrested by joint personnel of Naujan Municipal Police Station led by Supt. Rommel V. Briones, Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (PPO) Intelligence Branch and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-MIMAROPA Team Bravo in a buy-bust operation in the same barangay at about 6 last Wednesday.

He yielded one piece heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu.

Meanwhile, five other persons of interest were arrested in Oriental Mindoro on Friday, namely: Suelo M. Castillo, 42, who is wanted for murder; Mike J. Marin, 23, also wanted for murder; Ariel L. Pelaez, 34, who is facing a case for qualified theft; Marvin M. Lubay alias “Sablay,” 36, who is wanted for molesting a minor; and Jhon Marc Casimero, 37, who is wanted for rape.

