Abs-cbn wins Best tv Station in 4th Aral-Parangal Awards

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ABS-CBN emerged as the top winner after bagging the Best TV Station for the second year running, as part of its 25-award haul at the Mindanao-based Young Educators’ Summit 2108’s Aral-Parangal Awards.



“TV Patrol,” the country’s leading news broadcast program, won Best National News Program, while its anchors won awards for their work as Best Male National TV/News Anchor (Ted Failon), and Best Male National Radio News Anchor (Noli De Castro). ABS-CBN News anchor Karen Davila also won Best Female National TV/News Anchor.

The network’s music radio station MOR and news/ralk radio station DZMM were awarded as Best FM Radio Station and Best AM Station respectively.

“Failon Ngayon” won Best TV Documentary Program while science-environmental educational program “Matanglawin” won Best Educational TV Program.

“MMK,” the longest running drama anthology in Asia, won Best TV Drama Anthology, while the country’s most-watched TV program “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” took home the award for Best Primetime Teleserye.

The network’s top-rating variety programs also prevailed in their respective categories. Top-rating noontime show “It’s Showtime” won Best Noontime Show for the second consecutive year while Sunday variety show “ASAP” received the award for Best TV Variety Show.

Comedy and reality TV were also recognized. “Home Sweety Home,” and comedy gag show “Banana Split” won best Comedy Drama and Best TV Comedy, respectively.

Related

comments