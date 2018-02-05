PBA: Alaska ekes out OT win

by Jonas Terrado

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs Phoenix

6:45 p.m. – Kia vs Ginebra

Alaska once again displayed the resiliency that was lost for most of last season after erasing a 13-point third quarter deficit before hanging tough in the overtime period to beat GlobalPort, 105-98, for its sixth straight victory in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Vic Manuel hit two free throws before scoring off an entry pass by Jvee Casio with 1:47 remaining in the five-minute extension for a 100-96 lead that the Aces sustained to continue their impressive rise from a 0-2 start in the season-opening conference.

Manuel finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Banchero and Casio scored 16 points each and Calvin Abueva, who gave fans a treat with his hustle plays on both ends, added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Alaska.

The Aces improved to 6-2 and are assured of at least a share of second place depending on the outcome of the second match between 6-1 Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and the 5-2 San Miguel Beermen.

Magnolia and San Miguel were playing at presstime.

Alaska’s comeback from a 75-62 deficit late in the third will never be possible if its form was like the previous year’s dismal campaign marred by a 14-game skid in-between the two import-laden conferences.

But the Aces have shown that they are different team, taking a 92-91 lead on Abueva’s pass to a cutting Kevin Racal entering the final minute.

Alaska appeared to have won it in regulation after Kelly Nabong missed a point-blank layup on the next play but Abueva could only make one free throw, allowing Stanley Pringle score off Racal with eight seconds left for a 93-all deadlock.

Scores:

ALASKA 105 – Manuel 21, Banchero 16, Casio 16, Abueva 12, Teng 11, Thoss 8, Racal 6, Pascual 5, Cruz 4, Enciso 3, Exciminiano 2, Potts 1, Baclao 0.

GLOBALPORT 98 – Pringle 28, Anthony 21, Nabong 15, Grey 10, Guinto 8, Elorde 5, Sargent 5, Taha 4, Gabayni 2, Flores 0, Juico 0, Arana 0

Quarters: 20-26; 43-48; 65-75; 93-93; 105-98 (OT).

