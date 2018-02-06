  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    2 hurt as plane crash lands in Palawan

    By Ariel Fernandez

    TWO foreigners manning a cargo plane en route to Cavite were injured after they were forced to crash land the aircraft only a few minutes after take-off at a Palawan airport, Sunday.

    Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman said the Piper Aztec aircraft made a forced landing at a private beach resort few meters away from the San Vicente airport at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after its left engine reportedly failed.

    CAAP’s immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area to attend to the plane’s injured passengers, namely, Capt. Muniandy Harihalan, a Malaysian ,and Max Edward Harvey, a Briton.

    It was learned the plane was carrying live fish cargo.

    Investigation is still ongoing.

