2 hurt as plane crash lands in Palawan

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ariel Fernandez

TWO foreigners manning a cargo plane en route to Cavite were injured after they were forced to crash land the aircraft only a few minutes after take-off at a Palawan airport, Sunday.



Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman said the Piper Aztec aircraft made a forced landing at a private beach resort few meters away from the San Vicente airport at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after its left engine reportedly failed.

CAAP’s immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area to attend to the plane’s injured passengers, namely, Capt. Muniandy Harihalan, a Malaysian ,and Max Edward Harvey, a Briton.

It was learned the plane was carrying live fish cargo.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Related

comments