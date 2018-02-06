PSA honors RSA, Echauz as top executives

The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) pays homage to two distinguished and highly-respected businessmen in recognition of their incessant support to boost Philippine sports to new heights.



Ramon S. Ang of giant conglomerate San Miguel Corp. and Ernesto ‘Judes’ Echauz of international financial company Standard Insurance will be the recipients of the Executive of the Year award from the country’s sportswriting community when it holds the PSA-SMC Annual Awards Night three weeks from now.

The formal rite presented by MILO and Cignal TV, is set for Feb. 27 at the Maynila Hall of the Manila Hotel.

As two of the country’s top entrepreneurs, both Ang and Echauz also found similar cause to help local sports by providing financial support to the campaigns of Filipino athletes and other sporting initiatives.

Besides being the brain behind the successfully basketball and volleyball franchises playing under the SMC umbrella, Ang is also an ardent supporter of both football and karting.

Echauz meanwhile, is the president of the Philippine Sailing Association (PSA) and owner of multi-titled boat race Centennial III.

He has long been quietly backing the sport of cycling, duathlon, triathlon under the banner of Standard Insurance, of which he serves as chairman and CEO.

The two prominent businessmen will join the rest of the country’s oldest media organization under president Dodo Catacutan of SPIN.ph in toasting Jerwin Ancajas, Krizziah Lyn Tabora, and Carlo Biado as winners of the PSA-Tapa King Athlete of the Year honor.

Ancajas, Tabora, and Biado lead the long list of athletes and personalities to be recognized during the traditional affair with Philippine Sports Commission as major sponsor and backed by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), GlobalPort, Rain or Shine, and Mighty Sports.

