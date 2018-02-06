Roxanne recalls being bullied by younger actress

KAPAMILYA star Roxanne Barcelo recalled how she was bullied by a younger star from another television network.

“I was doing a soap during that time in another station. And parang first day of taping ko na makakasama ko ang co-artist na ito. She’s much younger!” said Barcelo, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



“She said to me, ‘come sit here.’ Tanghaling tapat. Tumabi naman ako. Hmm, friendship! So ready for friendship, ganyan. So sabi nya, ‘uy kumusta ka na?’ Sabi ko, ‘OK naman ako mars. How about you?’ And then she said, ‘OK naman pero ikaw mars di ba ang dami mong negative write-ups?’

“Sabi ko, ‘talaga? E hindi pa nga tayo nagpe-presscon. Saan ‘yung write-up?’ So sabi n’ya, “ano, kasi, hindi ka raw magaling umarte.’ Sabi ko, ‘ahhh.’

“Tapos tinawagan ko ‘yung handler ko, ‘mamshie, paki-confirm nga kung may write-up?’ So pinagtanong nila wala naman daw po.

“So parang whether it’s true or not, my realization was if I’m going to give a 100 percent, I have to triple that in this material. And I really give my best,” Barcelo said. She did not identify the younger female star who allegedly bullied her.

Barcelo also admitted that she and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Will Devaughn have separated after over four years.

“Yes, few months ago. I’m not gonna butter it up but we both needed to grow. We’re still friends.” Barcelo said, when asked to confirm the separation.

Barcelo, 33, also said that she learned something from her relationship with Devaughn.

“I learned from him. One of the take aways from that relationship is to never worry. He taught me that,” she said.

In 2006, Barcelo and Devaughn became housemates on “PBB.” Prior to that, she was also a finalist of ABC’s talent search “Hollywood Dream.”

Barcelo, best friend of Kapuso star Marian Rivera, is currently seen on the Kapamilya television series “Wildflower” as an antagonist to Maja Salvador.

