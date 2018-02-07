2 dead in La Union road

- Home
By Erwin Beleo
CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Two men died in separate road accidents in the towns of Balaoan and Bauang in La Union, Monday.
The Balaoan fatality was identified as 22-year-old Ryan Tawa, who apparently lost control of the motorcycle he was driving going on to crash into a tree.
He was declared dead on arrival at the Balaoan District Hospital. Meanwhile, the Bauang fatality was identified as 35-year-old Jevy Jucutan.
He was reportedly hit by a tourist bus while crossing a dimly-lit portion of the highway, Monday night. The bus driver, Willie Balbag, 43, is now in the custody of police.