15 Russians challenge IOC

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AFP) – Fifteen Russians denied a spot at the Pyeongchang Olympics despite having life bans for doping overturned have launched a fresh bid to take part, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday.



The 15 have made an “urgent application” challenging the International Olympic Committee’s decision to deny them invitations to the Games, which came after the sports court controversially lifted their life bans last week.

“They request that CAS overturn the IOC decision and allow them to participate in these Games as Olympic Athletes from Russia,” a statement from the sports tribunal said, just two days before the Olympics open.

