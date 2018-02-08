CA confirms Duque as health secretary

By Vanne Terrazola

Francisco Duque III has been confirmed as secretary of the Department of Health (DoH).

Duque, who led the agency from 2005 to 2010 under the administration of President Gloria Arroyo-Macapagal, got the nod of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) yesterday.



Senator Gregorio Honasan, chair of the CA Committee on Health, recommended the confirmation of Duque’s appointment before the CA plenary, saying he is “adequately equipped” to lead the DoH.

Other members of the CA, namely, Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Ralph Recto, and Emmanuel Pacquiao also expressed their support for Duque’s confirmation especially in the middle of the fiasco over the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Davao Oriental Rep. Joel Mayo Almario, for his part, said he expects Duque to address the lack of hospitals and medical equipment in local government units, especially in provinces.

“It’s a big relief and hopefully this will be a boost to the entire Department. I dedicate and share the confirmation to everyone,” Duque said.

“We need something like this, like a shot in the arm. Nothing like Dengvaxia, of course,” he added.

The controversial dengue immunization program continued to hound Duque’s confirmation. In the two hearings on his appointment, Duque was repeatedly asked about how the agency is addressing the issue.

