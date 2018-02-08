NU pips Ateneo

By Kristel Satumbaga

National University got its offensive rhythm back just in time and pulled off a tense 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 15-7 win over Ateneo to take the early lead in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament last night at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs shattered a 4-all count in the fifth frame behind the gutsy efforts of Risa Sato, Jasmine Nabor and Jaja Santiago on the way to their second straight win.

Aside from taking the lead, the NU belles handed the Lady Eagles their worst start since 2006 as they absorbed their second straight defeat to a start a season.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas put its opening-day defeat behind and walloped University of the East, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21, in the first game.

Sisi Rondina paced the Tigresses with 20 points, 19 from attacks, as they soothed the pain they suffered from a 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-8 loss to defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers last Sunday.

The España-based spikers dominated the Lady Warriors in their 76-minute match that saw them take a 40-27 advantage in net plays.

UE fell to 0-2.

In men’s action, UST followed up its strong start by besting UE, 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, for a 2-0 card.

Three-time defending champion Ateneo, meanwhile, bounced back from an opening-day loss with a 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19 win over last year’s finals rival NU.

Both the Eagles and the Bulldogs evened their win-loss record at 1-1.

