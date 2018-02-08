‘Retro night’ in PBA

Newly appointed Commissioner Willie Marcial has bared plans to conduct games with teams wearing old or ‘retro’ jerseys in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

The league chief did not mention which of the teams will wear retro uniforms, although discussions are currently being made to make the project for a good cause.

If plans push through, players will be asked to sign autographs on their respective jerseys after the game. The jerseys will be auctioned and proceeds will be donated to a still unnamed charity.

“Isa ito sa mga iniisip namin na magandang project for the PBA,” said Marcial. “Magandang magkaroon tayo ng parang ‘retro night’ sa PBA tapos kami sa Commissioner’s Office ang magpapatahi ng uniform ng mga teams.”

The league has 12 teams, with six squads have been in a member for more than 10 years namely defending champion San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Alaska, Magnolia Hotshot Pambansang Manok, TNT KaTropa and Rain or Shine.

Imagine the likes of Paul Lee and Marc Pingris wearing jerseys that replicate the Purefoods uniform of the franchise when it first played in the PBA in 1988, or when SMB’s June Mar Fajardo rocking a jersey like the one the team had during its 1989 Grand Slam campaign.

The same goes for the Alaska squad when it captured the league’s version of a ‘Triple Crown’ back in 1996, or when Rain or Shine and TNT entered the PBA as Welcoat Paints and Mobiline Phone Pals.

Of course, the popular team Ginebra – starring LA Tenorio, Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar – wearing replica uniforms that legends Robert Jaworski and Francis Arnaiz used in the 80s.

Marcial said that it’s just a matter of time when this ‘retro night’ will happen, although he already expressed his excitement of this “flashback” experience for the fans.

“Para sa fans naman itong gagawin natin e, maraming nagsasabi na sana nga may ganito (retro night). So tignan natin,” said Marcial.

On top of Marcial’s ‘wish list’ for the PBA is to attract more fans, and interest to elevate similar to the time of Jarwoski and Alvin Patrimonio, and former teams Crispa and Toyota.

Aside from having a ‘retro night’ Marcia said that another project that is being finalized is the 3-on-3 that will feature an active player, a retired player and a player from the D-League.

The plan, Marcial said, is for the 3-on-3 games to be played either during halftime breaks or in between of the double-header. The league recently had women’s 3-on-3 and it attracted participants and sponsors.

