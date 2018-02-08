Zark’s eyes 5th straight D-L win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – Mila’s Lechon vs Zark’s Burgers

4 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Wang’s

In-form Zark’s Burgers is favored to stretch its win-run to five games today when the Jawbreakers take on the struggling Mila’s Lechon Mighty Roasters in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Since dropping a 94-92 decision to Marinerong Pilipino in the season opener, the Bernard Yang-managed Zark’s Burgers has been playing on a different level, thriving on a high-octane offense and a sustained defensive pressure – the staple of Lyceum Pirates’ newfound success back in the NCAA.

Up against a Mighty Roasters side which has failed to live up to their monicker so far after two tries, Jawbreakers coach Topex Robinson is expecting his wards to play with the same high intensity on both ends.

“It’s about honoring the game,” he said, making sure his charges won’t have any false sense of complacency. “Whoever it is that we’re playing, this game has been good to us and we cannot disrespect it by playing lousy basketball.”

Meanwhile, Marinerong Pilipino aims to flash its usual groove while Wang’s Basketball tries to get back on track in what promises to be a explosive encounter at 4 p.m.

The Skippers righted the ship the last time out at the expense of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 92-78, and veteran mentor Koy Banal is confident that his wards can pick up from where they left off.

“We just have to play the game right way with the right attitude,” he said. “I’m still awaiting for our breakout game. But it takes awhile bago namin makuha ‘yung gusto namin na maging second nature ‘yung gusto naming ipagawa sa kanila.”

The Couriers, built around the core of NCAA contender Letran Knights, are eager to regain their winning form after coming up short against the Jawbreakers, 95-93, last Monday that stopped their two-game winning start.

Much of the focus, however, will be on Zark’s Burgers which continues to flash the sharp form expected by many. But Robinson feels the Jawbreakers can still get better and stronger.

“I think they really know now how to finish games,” he said, referring to his charges’ collective poise under duress.

“The good thing about this is that these kind of games will only makes us sharper because we’re learning from our mistakes. And that’s the reason why we joined this league.”

