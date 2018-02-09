2 kids perish in fire

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Anthony Giron

BACOOR, Cavite – Two minor siblings died before dawn yesterday when a one-and-a-half hour long fire caused by an unattended lit candle, razed a two-story house in Figueroa Lane, Cuneta Compound, Barangay San Nicolas II, here.



The charred remains of Anna Mae Chavit, 6, and her brother Armando, 4, were found lying side-by-side in a burnt bedroom located in the house’s second floor.

Their four other siblings were able to get out of the house along with several elderly relatives when the fire broke out.

According to SFO2 Emmanuel C. Arcallana of the Bacoor Bureau of Fire Protection, Anna Mae and Armando have been staying with their parents at nearby Aragon Compound, also in Barangay San Nicolas II.

That night, their parents decided to let the two kids sleep over at their aunt’s as with their four other siblings.

The fire broke out around 1:09 a.m.

Arcallana said the fire was caused by a lit candle left unattended during the wee hours.

Apparently, electricity was not available in the abode as it was disconnected due to late payments.

Related

comments