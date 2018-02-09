  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Ancajas sees no problem fighting Sultan

    Jerwin Ancajas, the current toast of Philippine boxing, doesn’t see any problem defending his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title against mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan.

    Neither does Sultan, whose camp is looking forward to challenging the IBF 115-lb titlist in an all-Filipino encounter being proposed by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

    “We’ll be ready for him (Sultan),” said Ancajas upon his arrival from the US on Wednesday following his tenth-round stoppage of Israel Gonzalez of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas.

    ALA Boxing-Cebu president Michael Aldeguer, chief handler and promoter of Sultan, said initial talks have started with Ancajas’ US representative Sean Gibbons.

    Sultan (14-3 with nine KOs) earned the mandatory challenger status after beating fellow Filipino and ex-world champion Johnreil Casimero last year in a title eliminator.

