Arellano, SBC target title duel

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – St. Benilde vs Letran (Jrs)

11 a.m. – St. Benilde vs San Beda (Men’s)

2 p.m. – San Beda vs Perpetual (Women’s)

4 p.m. – Arellano vs JRU (Women’s)

Defending champion Arellano and San Beda gun for finals berths today when they tackle separate foes in NCAA women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Chiefs square off with the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers at 4 p.m. while the Lady Red Spikers tangle with the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas at 2 p.m.

Armed with twice-to-beat semifinal incentives, Arellano and San Beda are out to dispatch their rivals and arrange their first title showdown.

The Lady Chiefs hope to retain their crown while the Lady Red Spikers aim for their first finals appearance and first-ever title.

However, JRU and Perpetual aspire to extend the series for their own shot at glory.

The Lady Bombers and the Lady Altas caught the last semis bus on Tuesday after besting the Lyceum Pirates (25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12) and the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers (27-25, 25-23, 11-25, 32-30), respectively.

Graduating players Shola Alvarez and Lourdes Clemente are determined not to make it their last matches for their respective schools.

“Sana mailabas pa namin yung character namin as a team. Sana makuha namin hanggang dulo,” said Alvarez, who averages 21.3 points for JRU.

