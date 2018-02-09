Ogie Alcasid songs as stage musical

OGIE SONGS – Yes, the songs of Ogie Alcasid will be turned into a stage musical sooner than later. This his wife, Regine Velasquez, revealed at the presscon of “paMORE” (Feb. 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena), with Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, Regine herself.



But Ogie would rather not talk about details, “We’ll have a presscon for that.”

But surely the stage promises to be a big hit, considering the many classic Ogie songs. The PETA musical “Rock of Aegis” comes to mind, a big hit.

Ogie recalled he did a movie based on the songs of APO, but that didn’t do well at the box-office.

SOMEHING UNEXPECTED – But back to “#paMORE,” which is OPM’s biggest concert this Valentine season.

“I’m excited about the concept because we can do different production numbers together – duets, trios, quartets. We can come up with something unexpected. I love doing harmonies, but I don’t often get the chance,” Regine said.

Aside from hearing their individual vocal ranges and styles, expect spine-tingling harmonies in exceptionally arranged production numbers by renowned musical directors, Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra. As Regine also put it, “Harmonizing is my favorite thing to do and with the four of us, kumpleto na kami. Ogie is a tenor, Martin’s baritone, I’m a soprano, and Erik can go the whole range! So, I’m excited to see all the things we can do together.

We’ll do quartets, trios, duets – lahat puwede naming magawa for this show.”

There will definitely be new songs in the repertoire but expect a lot of reminiscing as the four balladeers are set to perform more of the classics that are close to Filipinos’ hearts.

Expect #paMORE to also be a fresh, fun, and spectacular experience over-all being under the stage direction of Paolo Valenciano.

This Valentine’s, treat yourself ( and your loved ones) with the gift of music and watch #paMORE! Tickets are now available at SM Tickets (all branches/ online at www.smtickets.com/470-2222)

NOT AT ALL – There’s this impression that Erik is aloof, “suplado,” which Martin corrected, “Not at all. On the contrary, he’s fun to be with on stage and off.” To which Ogie and Regine agreed wholeheartedly: Erik flashed a big if shy smile, “Thank you.”

The youngest among the four singers, Erik widens the market of #paMORE” to include the younger set who love his songs.

Yes, he’s “awed” sharing the limelight with the three icons, thanking them for being so kind and supportive.

