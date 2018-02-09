‘Termite Gang’ leader nabbed

By LYKA MANALO

BATANGAS CITY, Batangas – The city police chief here announced Wednesday the arrest of the alleged leader of the gang that broke into a pawnshop over the weekend, carting away more than R11 million in cash and jewelry.



Superintendent Wildemar Tiu, chief of the Batangas City Police, identified the suspect as Manuel Banay alias Apoles, 25, a native of Candon Ilocos Sur who now resides in Barangay Mabacong in this city.

Banay was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a hot pursuit operation with the Golden Sun Emporium Pawnshop at Evangelista St. having been discovered robbed last Monday.

Police report said the robbers entered the pawnshop through a hole dug from an adjacent building.

Based on intelligence reports, Banay was initially caught in San Juan, Batangas in 2016, while digging a tunnel in an attempt to rob a nearby bank.

His modus earned him and his men notoriety as the Termite Gang.

Tiu identified Banay’s cohorts as Brando Gargabite, Brixon Aduca, Arnel Godinggan, Wanbol Daligas and one John Doe.

All the other suspects, however, are still at large.

Police has already filed robbery charges against Banay at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

