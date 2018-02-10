FDCP names A-Listers and Camera Obscura Awardees in Film Ambassadors’ Night

AS part of the Film Ambassadors’ Night of the Film Development Council of the Philippines held yesterday, the agency recognized filmmakers who won in A-list international film festivals, as well as the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award to three recipients.



FDCP’s A-Listers are winners from top international and globally-recognized film festivals. In 2017, Allen Dizon and Angellie Sanoy won Best Actor and Best Actress for “Bomba” at the 33rd Warsaw International Film Festival 2017, Poland, Bianca Balbuena was awarded Producer of the Year Award by the Asia Pacific Screen Awards International Federation of Film Producers Association (FIAPF) at the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia, “Pailalim” received the Fedora Award at the 65th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, and “Pauwi Na” received the Golden Goblet Award at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

On the other hand, the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award is the highest award given by FDCP to exceptional members of the film community. Previous recipients of the award include Directors Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz, as well as Jaclyn Jose, Allen Dizon, and Teri Malvar for their outstanding achievements.

This year, the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award goes to the following:

“Saving Sally” – for its international recognition as a original full length Filipino animation film.

“Kita Kita” – for setting a new box office record as the highest grossing, independently-produced film in the Philippines.

Producer Ferdinand Lapuz – for reintroducing Philippine cinema to the global scene, paving the way for numerous films to be recognized in various prestigious international film festivals.

Over eighty filmmakers and films which won in international film festivals in various categories were recognized during the Film Ambassadors’ Night at Sampaguita Gardens in Quezon City. The event was hosted by Monster Radio RX 93.1 DJ and film enthusiast, Chico Garcia.

