‘4 Days’ back on the big screen this Valentines

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lhareine Javier

The LGBT themed film “4 Days” starring Sebastian Castro and Mikoy Morales will be screened on selected SM Cinemas on Feb. 9-15, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.



“4 Days” is about blooming romance of two college roommates as they go through every Valentine’s Day for four years.

It tackles the struggles of being in a closeted relationship and how they face these struggles amidst societal norms.

Director Adolf Alix Jr. in a press conference, talked about his gratitude to Cine Lokal for making this possible.

According to him, the film is a great take in discussing social issues and how people especially millennials could relate in handling these kinds of relationship.

“4 Days” made its debut at the 2016 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

Related

comments