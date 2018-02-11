Adamson holds off FEU spikers

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Adamson escaped from Far Eastern University’s claws to post a 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 victory yesterday in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



It was the first victory in two outings for the Lady Falcons, who turned to outside hitter Jema Galanza in taking the needed momentum in the fifth frame.

Galanza weakened FEU’s solid defense by pumping in 25 attacks including a spike that gave Adamson an early 4-2 fifth-set lead and never looked back.

She finished with 26 points.

Galanza said they tried to keep their composure after an erratic fourth-set performance.

“Nag-try kami na hindi magmadali sa bola nung fifth set kaya umangat yung laro namin,” said Galanza.

FEU fell to 1-1, falling short of following up its emphatic five-set victory over fancied Ateneo last week.

In men’s play, FEU down Adamson, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19, for its second straight win in as many games while La Salle swept University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19, for 1-1.

Still in cloud nine from a morale-boosting win over defending champion Ateneo Eagles in opening game, the Tamaraws continued their all-around game with Jude Garcia and John Paul Bugaoan in front of their resolve.

