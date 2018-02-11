Davao’s top drug peddler falls

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – The long arm of the law has finally caught up with the top illegal drug peddler in the region, Thursday.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 11, said the suspect, identified as Saidel Taha Sahid alias Saidel, 46, was caught in a buy-bust operation in Compostela Valley.



His cohort, identified as Alhakim Sakkam Ismael, alias Kim, 25, also fell to police during the same operation.

Confiscated from the two were 3 big packs of shabu weighing more or less 25 grams with a street value of P375,000.

The PDEA said they have been tailing Sahid for some time now but he proved quite elusive.

Both Sahid and Ismael are now detained at the PDEA detention facility in Davao.

