Philracom – MMTCI Races

By Johnny Decena

MEDYO matamlay pa ang feeling ko habang isinusulat ito ngayong weekend pero nasubaybayan ko naman ang mga kaganapan this weekend at metro Turf.



Mayroon tayo ngayong 7 Philracom MMTC Races – isa habang isinusulat tio ngayong Sabado.

Lahat ng karera ngayong weekend ng Sponsoring Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. ay may added prizes to the winners only na matutunghayan natin sa ating programa karera.

Ang tanging Philracom MMTCI this Saturday ay may 8 entries but 7 in numbers.

They are faith Into Action, Couple entry Huge Boz/Milky Way, Magic Square, Lucky Mine/Golden Empire, Whatzap at Real Steel.

Bukas (Sunday) ang 7 Philracom-MMTCI RBHS Races.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera naman Santa Ana Park last Friday, ang Winner-Take-All, Pick-6, Pick-5 at Pick-4 ay nagsipagbunga nang magagandang dibidendo. (Di ko nakuhah ang eksaktong premyo.)

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 7 ay ang Hail Storm, Bowties And Charms, Misha, Big Boy Vito, Punisher, Jazz Jewel, at Escopeta or combinations 7-4-5-4-6-4-6.

Ang “1st Leg 3YO Local Fillies & Colts Stake Race” at 2018 “Henry Conjuangco Golden Mile Stakes Race” ay itatanghal naman sa San Lazaro Leisure Park sa darating na February 18.

Sa Feb. 25 naman itatanghal PCSO Freed Cuo Race.

By the way, may karera po tayo sa Lunes, Feb 12, sa San Lazaro Leisure Park naman.

So there … Goodluck and see you guys at our Usual Samson’s OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta…

