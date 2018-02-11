Secretary’s murderers nabbed

By MAR T. SUPNAD

CABANATUAN CITY – After less than a month of continuous in-depth investigation, Task Group Hernandez has arrested 3 suspects in the shooting death of Nueva Ecija Governor Czarina Umali’s Executive Assistant, Mary Anne Hernandez in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, which also resulted in the wounding of her husband.



Sr. Supt. Eliseo Tanding, Nueva Ecija police director, reported they have already filed murder and frustrated murder charges against the suspects identified as Anastacio Geron, Armando Geron Jr., and Reynaldo Iglesia.

Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus, Central Luzon police director, revealed the suspects have already admitted their participation in the crime.

Further investigation bared the Gerons have an outstanding murder case due to their alleged involvement in a separate shooting incident in San Jose City December last year.

Corpus is happy with the arrests, relating, “This only proves that your police is indeed quick in resolving cases and arresting lawless elements.”

