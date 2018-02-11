Students suffer food poisoning at convention

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

CEBU CITY – At least 68 students who attended the Second National Musabaqa Convention organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Ecotech Center in Barangay Lahug were brought to separate hospitals here after suffering from stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting.



Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Banacia said the students were rushed to the Perpetual Succour Hospital and the Cebu Doctors Hospital, early Thursday evening.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the poisoning. Banacia said they received reports the students ate stewed squid and tuna sandwiches served at the convention. DepEd shouldered the hospital bills of the victims.

