Janella conquers fear playing mermaid

By Nestor Cuartero

DIVING FROM 14 FEET HIGH: Acting is one good way to conquer one’s fears.

Rising actress Janella Salvador has found this out long ago, but it really came to a head when she took on the role of a mermaid in My Fairy Tail Love Story.



To prepare for the part, Janella had to take rigid swimming and diving lessons. ‘Takot ako tumalon, and the instructor told me to jump 14 feet high into the water, oh my God, I felt like I was going to die,’ the young actress recounted during a recent media con.

Janella says she braced herself for tougher shooting days, done in picturesque Zambales. It was a sacrifice, but one that’s worth it, she said.

‘Every young actress wants to play a mermaid, I consider myself so lucky that Regal assigned me the role,’ she said.

It helped, she added, that one of her favorite films as a child was Little Mermaid.

NOT THE USUAL MERMAID STORY: My Fairy Tail Love offers a twist to the usual fairy tale romance. In the story, Chantel is a spoiled brat who did not heed warnings against disturbing a coral formation under the sea.

Because of this, she wakes up discovering she has been turned into a mermaid. With the help of her best friend Noah, Chantel tries to break the curse, thinking that the answer lies in that most magical of solutions: true love’s kiss from a Prince Charming.

Produced by Regal Entertainment Inc., Regal Multimedia Inc., Idea First Production, the movie is topbilled by Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona.

Popularly known as the ElNella loveteam, Janella and Elmo’s onscreen chemistry has warmed the hearts of fans since their team-up was launched in 2016 via primetime series “Born For You” on ABS-CBN.

Directed by Perci Intalan, “My Fairy Tail Love Story” also stars Kiray Celis, Dimples Romana, Dominic Ochoa, Kakai Bautista, Kaladkaren Davila, Rubi Rubi.

‘My Fairy Tail Love Story” hits cinemas nationwide on February 14.

