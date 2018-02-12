Journalism seminar set

Student sports writers from Davao region receives two-day training on sports journalism as the Philippine Sports Commission launches its sports journalism seminar dubbed ‘Communicate Sports’ at The Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City today.



Around 300 high school students are projected to take part in the workshop that will focus on the fundamentals of sport journalism as well as social media ethics.

No less than PSC Chairman William Ramirez will give the inspirational message during the opening ceremony this morning.

Mindanao oversight PSC official, Commissioner Charles Maxey, bared that, “the seminar aims to promote the Philippine sports scene to the future media practitioners here in Mindanao.”

