By Kim Atienza

Sometime ago, we heard of monkeys swooping down on a village in Indonesia, attacking homes and residents.

It was easy to call them delinquents as they do come in all shapes and sizes.

Such is what happened to the residents of Java, Indonesia.

They come in the form of furry tailed little monkeys.

Following several reports of monkeys getting violent, attacking several people from elders to young children, government deployed armed police and soldiers to intervene whenever necessary.



Animal rights activists, however, pointed out that the destruction of the monkeys’ natural habitats was the main reason for their sudden need to branch out to other locations coupled with erratic behavior.

Naloka sila.

“The reason why they are raiding people’s houses or gardens is because they need food,” said Robithotul Huda of International Animal Rescue Indonesia. “Their natural habitat, teak or pine forests, have changed into commercial forest.”

Such is what happens when animals’ natural environment is disturbed in the name of progress, commerce and trade.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The Philippines is home to at least 5,000 species of clams and mollusks and around 2,000 different species of fish.

Like a person’s fingertips or a tiger or zebra’s stripes, no two cows have the same black and white spots.

Oprah Winfrey’s first name was supposed to be Orpah, after Ruth’s sister-in-law in the Bible, but it was misspelled Oprah on her birth certificate.

The name stuck. Oprah Winfrey was taught to read at age 3 by her grandmother, helping her develop her knack for public speaking.

The cobra is deaf to the snake charmer’s pipe, but follows the visual cue of the moving pipe and it can sense the ground vibrations from the snake charmer’s tapping. Sometimes, for the sake of safety, all the venom in cobra’s teeth is removed.

