Student nabbed for marijuana

1 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVAO CITY (PNA) – A 22-year-old student carrying Marijuana was intercepted at a military checkpoint in Sirawan, Davao City on Saturday.



The suspect was identified as third-year Hotel and Restaurant Management student Harreir Virtudazo from Cotabato City.

Task Force Davao Commander Col. Nolasco Mempin said the suspect disembarked from the public utility van from Cotabato City and submitted to a body check.

Mempin said while his men opened the backpack of Virtudazo, a sachet supposedly containing marijuana was seen, prompting checkpoint personnel to thoroughly search it.

“Actually, we did not see all the bundles until he was brought in the detachment, we saw the other bundles inside his jacket and inside his backpack there’s a smaller bag where the small sticks were placed,” he said.

TF Davao seized four sachets and four rolled sticks of marijuana from Virtudazo’s possession.

Authorities estimated the value of the seized items at PHP12,000.

TF Davao turned over Virtudazo and the seized items to the Toril Police Station for detention and filling of appropriate case.

“Our support to our law enforcers continues since one of the campaigns of President (Rodrigo) Duterte is to fight illegal drugs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Virtudazo admitted that he was supposed to deliver the items in the city for his tuition.

“I was aware that I brought Marijuana but I really need money,” he said.

He said once the items are delivered to a certain “Bogart” in Sandawa of Matina, Davao City, he will be given PHP3,000 by a certain “Albert” who asked him to deliver the items to the city.

Virtudazo said he needed money to pay his tuition fee because his exam will be on February 22.

He added that he will not be allowed to take the exam if he will not pay his tuition.

Related

comments