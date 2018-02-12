Swim with ElNella, Kiko on Valentine

By Ronald Constatino

WITH A TWIST – It’s “Fairy Tail” and not “Fairy Tale,” a loved story with a twist. The twist is not the “Tail,” but that love is not as simple as fairy tales make it out to be.



Set against the deep sea, “My Fairy Tail Love Story” is topbilled by ElNella – Elmo Magalona as Noah and Janella Salvador as Chantel. With Kiko Estrada as DJ Ethan.

“Fairy Tail” opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, produced by Regal and IdeaFirst and directed by Perci Intalan.

Moviegoers, young and old alike – all young at heart – are invited to swim with ElNella and Kiko on Valentine. They are guaranteed a beautiful experience.

SYNOPSIS – Let’s lend an ear and listen to the movie synopsis.

“MY FAIRY TAIL LOVE STORY” – is a twist to the usual fairy tale romance.

In our story, Chantel is a spoiled brat who did not heed warnings against disturbing a coral formation under the sea.

Because of this, she wakes up discovering she has been turned into a mermaid. With the help of her best friend Noah, Chantel tries to break the curse, thinking that the answer lies in that most magical of solutions: true love’s kiss from a Prince Charming.

Chantel pursues DJ Ethan, a self-proclaimed “Prince of Electronic Dance Music,” much to the chagrin of Noah. But even as Ethan and Chantel supposedly find love, and even as Noah finds the courage to profess his true feelings for Chantel, our cursed heroine soon discovers that love is not as simple as fairy tales make it out to be.

SHOWBIZ LINEAGE – Consider the showbiz lineage of the three stars.

Elmo’s father is OPM legend and King of Rap Francis Magalona. Tracing further Elmo’s roots, his grandparents are Pancho Magalona and Tita Duran, most loved tandem oncam and off.

Janella’s parents are “Miss Saigon” star Jenine Desiderio and band singer Juan Miguel Salvador.

Kiko’s parents are actor – politician Gary Estrada and part-time actress Cheska Diaz.

STRONG SUPPORT – ElNella and Kiko have strong support, led by Kiray Celis and Kakai Bautista, described by the TV show “Ang Pinaka” as “may kakaibang ganda” – whatever that means.

Others in the cast:

Fine actors Dimples Romana and Dominic Ochoa. Comedians Rubi Rubi and Kaladkaren Davila as herself. Plus Dino Pastrano.

