Job well done for San Beda

By Dr. Ramon Ricardo A. Roque, CESOI, Diplomate

A great achievement for Bedans to celebrate for.

The San Beda College is now a university after receiving the university status grant from the Commission on Higher Education.



Since its establishment in 1901, San Beda University continues to uphold the Benedictine tradition of academic excellence especially in the fields of law, business and accountancy.

Holding an ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management certificate as proof of keeping up with international standards, San Beda University belongs to the ranks of the best Catholic schools not only in the Philippines but in the whole world for its education, research, and outreach capacities as well as for its international and local academic network and linkages.

For several years, it has produced topnotchers both in CPA, Bar, Medical and Nursing Examinations. Among the law schools in the Philippines, the San Beda Law School is known for having the highest bar passing rates and the largest number of graduates.

Other renowned graduates of San Beda hold significant key positions in government, judiciary, education, business, arts, sports, and entertainment. San Beda is proud to have a Philippine president, Bedan Rodrigo Roa Duterte!

With long years of hard work, commitment and even persistence to become a school all Bedans can be proud of, San Beda’s efforts truly paid off.

Congratulations and keep striving for the best to San Beda University’s Rector-President, Rev. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB!

