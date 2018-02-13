Kamuning trivia

By Ronald Constantino

HISTORIC – The 79-year-old Kamuning Bakery recently burned down, but its owner, Wilson Lee Flores, Star columnist, will certainly revive it. And continue baking goodies like pan de suelo, pan de sal, pan Americano, biscocho, monay, egg pie, mamon tostado, among others.



Wilson, who bought Kamuning Bakery from the original owners a few years back, added a café, where weekly Pan de Sal Forum was held, attended by newsmakers. Every now and then, movie presscons were also held there.

The owner takes pride in saying that Kamuning Bakery bread is baked “pugon style,” the way it was decades back, even before World War II.

The bakery is on Judge Jimenez, side street of Kamuning.

FAMOUS BUYERS – Bibeth Orteza-Siguion Reyna was caught on television visiting the ruins of Kamuning Bakery, saying she used to live in the area and bought bread there, as all her neighbors did.

Aside from Bibeth, other famous buyers included Gloria Romero, Amalia Fuentes, Zeneida “Bibot” Amador, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Justice Sereno lived near Kamuning Bakery and studied in Kamuning Elementary School and Quezon City High School.

Not to forget President Corazon Cojuangco Aquino. Even when she was already in Malacañang, Tita Cory passed by Kamuning Bakery to buy her favorite pan de suelo.

OLD STREET – Kamuning is one of Quezon City’s oldest streets, starting at EDSA (then Highway 54) and ending on Morato (formerly Sampaloc Avenue). Kamuning is a tree with small white fragrant flowers, similar to dama de noche.

In years passed, Kamuning was strictly residential, most of the houses made of wood. But in time business establishments sprouted, banks, low-rise condos, medical clinics (including Delgado maternity), restaurants.

Even a seedy theater…later turned into a religious school.

SCOUT AREA – The streets of Kamuning are named after Boy Scouts who perished in a plane crash on their way to Marathon, Greece for a world jamboree. Think Scouts Ybardolaza, Castor, Fuentebella, Lazcano, Delgado, Lozano, Torillo, Fernandez, De Guia, Rallos, Tuazon, Limbaga, Madrinan, Borromeo, Reyes, Gandia.

The so-called Scout Area traverses Timog, Roces, parts of Quezon Avenue, and Morato, where many presscons are held.

Think Annabel’s, Dulcinea, Alba’s, Mario’s, among many other restaurants.

Upon crossing EDSA, Kamuning “becomes” Kamias (yes, the sour green fruit used for sinigang and paksiw. Or turned into candy and juice. Kamias leads to Projects 2, 3, & 4 (Quirino District), Xavierville, La Vista, Ateneo, Miriam, UP.

But enough for Kamuning trivia.

