Sharon’s great loves begin with letter ‘R’

By Robert R. Requintina

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta has revealed that the names of her great loves begin with letter “R” as she calls actor Gabby Concepcion her first real love.



Cuneta, 52, made these revelations when she joined the comments section of Facebook after a netizen posted a research on her love affairs.

The megastar logged in using a different name as April Mondragon and chatted with fans. But netizen Krizette Laurette Chua eventually revealed that it was really Cuneta who was chatting with them.

“Hi! This is Sharon using a different account. Albert Martinez (phone pal puppy love only). Then my first real love Gabby (Concepcion);

“Then Rowell (Santiago). Back to Gabby. After the marriage ended, someone non-showbiz, J na lang I will call him.

Then Richard (Gomes). Robin (Padilla). Richard. Nonshowbiz C., then Richard again. Kiko. And Robin in between all the Richard time frames and everyone else’s Somewhere too! Hahahaha! I will end there na;

“Let’s just say the great loves begin with letter R. Not including great love ex-hubby kasi asawa ‘yon. Iba ‘yon.

Naks! Thank you!” Cuneta commented.

Cuneta later confirmed that she used the pseudonym April Mondragon. She joined the chat room during a break and her fans were simply shocked and thrilled.

In October 2016, Cuneta revealed that she almost married action star Robin Padilla but stopped when she found out “someone’s pregnant.”

“I did this movie with this guy named Robinhood. That’s his real name. I just came from a break up, that never-ending break-up, and many other breakups. This first break-up, to make a long story short, we did this movie.

“We had so much fun and we fell in love. I would have married him but I found out someone’s pregnant so I had to leave. I didn’t do anything pa, e. It lasted two months. And it gave me beautiful memories and we’re very good friends,” said Cuneta.

Padilla and Cuneta teamed up in the blockbuster movie “Maging Sino Ka Man.” They fell in love while shooting the movie. Rumors have it then that they were having an affair but they never confirmed it. Padilla even addressed Cuneta in those days as “ma’am.” Late last year, they reunited in another blockbuster movie entitled “Unexpectedly Yours.”

In 1984, Cuneta married Gabby Concepcion. But they split in 1987. The megastar is now happily married to Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan while Padilla is married to actress-television host Mariel Padilla.

In July 2012, Cuneta recalled her breakup with Padilla on her way to Australia to do a concert in 1991. Cuneta then said that her trip to Australia would bring back sad memories because she was then heart-broken.

