‘My Forever Valentine’

By Ronald Constantino

‘FOREVER’ – Highspeed’s been writing about long and lasting love, referring to enduring couples in showbiz. Being Valentine, let’s name them…once more with feeling. “My Forever Valentines” is an apt head. Here they are:



Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong. All their children are named after angels.

Christopher Roxas and Gladys Reyes, who recently marked their 25th year of togetherness.

Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel, parents of goodlooking twins Mavy and Casey.

Also parents of twins (Andres and Atasha) are Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez.

Jinggoy Estrada and Precy Vitug. Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado. Together through thick and thin.

Sen. Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa.

Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez and Congresswoman Lucy Torres.

Robert Arevalo and Barbara Perez, who gave up a Hollywood contract in the name of love.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta, although she confessed that a year ago they “almost lost each other.”

Hopefully, their marriage is, from now on, here to stay.

Antipolo Mayor Jun Ynares and Andeng Bautista. Same can be said of Andeng’s brother, Marlon, and Gigi de la Riva.

Jose Mari Gonzalez and Chayong Malarkey. Their lovely daughter, Tacloban Mayor Cristina “Kring” Gonzalez, is also happily married to Alfred Romualdez.

Nonoy Gallardo and Celeste Legaspi. Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

Julius Babao and Tin Bersola. Ian Veneracion and Pam Gallardo.

Willy Villarama and Tessie Batista. Carlitos Siguion Reyna and Bebith Orteza.

Cesar Concio and Charo Santos.

Sen. Ralph Recto and Congresswoman Vilma Santos.

Antipolo Congresswoman Chiqui Roa and Robbie Puno.

There must be more.

•

‘DIFFERENT’ – Now the focus is on “different love story.”

Boy Abunda and Bong Quintana. Joel Lamangan and Jim Pebanco. Aiza Seguerra and Liza Dino. Rosanna Roces and high school sweetheart. Perci Intalan and Jun Robles Lana.

Francis Libiran, Rajo Laurel, Ito Curata, Robin Tomas, Tim Yap, Jon Santos and respective partners.

The late Maryo J. de los Reyes and Jake Tordesillas were together for decades. Ditto the late Bibot Amador and Baby Barredo. Monique Wilson and partner.

