‘Passport on Wheels’ serves QC

By Chito Chavez

The “Passport on Wheels’’ (PoW) program of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is expected to serve at least 1,500 applicants when it visits Quezon City Hall tomorrow.



“Passport on Wheels” aims to fill in the backlog of passports and address pending applications in Quezon City.

The DFA has reminded the public that “Passport on Wheels” will not cater to walk-in applicants and lost valid passports.

However, the caravan will process lost expired passports which will be treated as new applications. This means that applicants are compelled to submit the required documents, including an affidavit of loss.

The DFA said applicants with upcoming flights are advised not to apply because passports submitted during processing will be cancelled since all processed applications will be subject to courier charges for release.

For renewal of Green Passports, any older passports, as well as Machine Readable Passports, applicants will be treated as new applicants and must comply with the new application requirements.

However, applicants are advised to bring their old passports with them.

For the renewal of E-passports, applicants must bring their e-passport and a photocopy of the front or data page together with the application form.

Children or minors who will be applying for passports must bring their school identification cards during the application process.

An expedite passport fee of R1,200 will be collected from applicants who will avail of the services of Passport on Wheels and an additional 150 pesos for the courier services.

Applicants will receive their passports in four weeks or twenty days from the date or processing.

