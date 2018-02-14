Trillanes is persona non grata in Davao

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY — Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has been declared persona non grata by the Davao City Council following the surfacing of a video of the legislator declaring the city unsafe.



The city council declared Trillanes persona non grata, one of the legislative body’s declarative powers, upon the motion of Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag.

Trillanes said Davao City ranked No. 1 in murder and No. 2 in terms of rape statistics, calling Davao City “the most Dangerous City in the Philippines.”

“As a Dabawenyo, I take offense to the declaration of Mr. Trillanes. This statement is offensive, malicious and pure lies. In short, this statement is not true. This is fake news,” Al-ag said.

Al-ag cited the awards given by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) conferring the city with a Seal of Good Local Governance.

The DILG awards the SGLG in terms of business climate, environmental management, and peace and order.

“This is an insult to the 1.6-million Dabawenyos who are working hard every day to make our city safe.”

Trillanes has repeatedly used the crime statistics in his arsenal of attacks against President Duterte.

