1st Food and Hotel Expo Manila set

By Robert R. Requintina

THE 1st Food and Hotel Expo Manila which aims to promote local dishes and destinations will be held at Halls 3 and 4 of SMX in Pasay City on Feb. 16-18.



“We hope to promote pagkaing Pilipino sa gathering na ito. Every time nagkakaroon ng hotel and food expo, ano ba ‘yung mga pini-feature? Nag-iinvite pa nga ng mga foreign chefs when in fact nalilimutan na ‘yung Filipino food,” said JC Baron, spokesman for the Food and Hotel Expo Manila, during an interview at the press launch of the event at the Bayview Hotel in Manila recently.

Baron said that the event aims to deliver access to business network opportunities where the industry players can come together, interact and share their view in promoting and strengthening the food, beverage and hotel sector locally and globally.

Baron said that some 250 exhibitors are expected take part in the food and hotel expo.

One of the highlights of the events will be the cooking demonstrations and forum which will be participated in by six of the country’s popular chefs.

The chefs are Ruben Ignacio, Thadie Magadia, Ahyee Tobias, Giezcel Mendoza, Benilia Legaspi, and Viva Salvacion Reyes.

Other highlights of the event are dessert-making competition, FHEM 2018 cooking contest, and flair bartending competition.

