Alvarez, Almodiel named MVP in NCAA volleyball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A sad exit for Shola Alvarez? Not really.

The 20-year-old graduating Jose Rizal University spiker will be leaving with something she can be proud of, and something she can tell and retell.



That’s because Alvarez bested other top guns to win the coveted MVP title.

Her coronation will be held tomorrow at the start of the title series.

She averaged 21.3 points to earn the highest individual award.

Despite her gutsy effort, Alvarez and the Lady Bombers fell short in their bid to make to the Promised Land.

They lost to defending champion Arellano for a spot in the finals.

Also to be feted are Arellano’s Jovelyn Prado (1st Best Outside Spiker) and Regine Arocha (Best Opposite Spiker);

JRU’s Dolly Verzosa (2nd Best Outside Spiker); Perpetual Help’s Lourdes Clemented (1st Best Middle Blocker); San Sebastian’s Joyce Sta. Rita (2nd Best Middle Blocker), Alyssa Eroa (Best Libero) and Vira Guillema (Best Setter).

Nicoel Ebuen clinched the Rookie of the Year Award.

In men’s division, Perpetual Help players reaped the awards with Joebert Almodiel winning both the Rookie and MVP award aside from being the best outside spiker.

Teammates Jack Kalingking (Best Libero) and Warren Catipay (Best Setter) will also be awarded, as well as Arellano’s Christian Dela Paz (2nd Best Outside Spiker) and Kevin Liberato (1st Best Blocker), and San Beda’s Limuel Patenio (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Mark Enciso (Best Opposite Spiker).

Related

comments