Another cop killer on the loose

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By DANDAN A. BANTUGAN, With a report from Calvin D. Cordova

TAGBILARAN CITY – An intense manhunt has been launched against the suspect in the cold-blooded murder of a cop here, Monday.



Sr. Supt. Angeles Geňorga Jr., Bohol Provincial Director, is personally leading the operation, raging against the apparent boldness by which the suspect, identified as Emigdio Aparece Jr., executed the crime.

According to the investigation, Aparece shot and killed SPO1 Alejandro Estorgio of the Buenavista Police while the latter was manning a crowded gym where a dance was being held in line with the town’s foundation day.

Allegedly, Asparace simply walked towards Estorgio and shot him point-blank on the head.

Asparece easily eluded arrest following the commotion that ensued, with panicking townspeople fleeing the gym.

Estorgio was taken to the Francisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in Inabanga town by concerned citizens but he was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Considered a notorious character, Asparece has been allegedly involved in numerous murder cases prior.

Meantime a 57-year-old man was killed after a coconut tree fell on him at the height of typhoon Basyang Tuesday in Cebu City.

The fatal accident happened in Barangay Madridejos, Alegria town, in southern Cebu, while storm signal number two was raised over the area.

Investigation showed strong winds brought by typhoon Basyang caused the coconut tree to topple and fall on a house and right into where Jenas Demecillo Allones was sleeping around 11:30 p.m.

Kathy dela Calzada of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said neighbors brought the unfortunate man to a hospital but he died an hour later.

Related

comments