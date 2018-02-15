Enchong single and contented

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Glen P. Sibonga

HINDI pala ganun kaimportante para kay Enchong Dee ang approval ng mga magulang niya pagdating sa kanyang pakikipagrelasyon.



“Approval? Hindi masyado. Family advice, yes, but approval, no. Siguro this is something I’m forward about the relationship kasi I will grow old with her, I will be with her. Sige pwede kayong mag-advise, pwede niyo akong pagsabihan, but the final approval, the final say will be on me,” paliwanag ni Enchong nang mag-guest siya sa ABS-CBN morning talk show na “Magandang Buhay.”

Kahit ayaw ng magulang niya sa girl? “Kasi mayroong mga pagkakataon na mayroon akong nakikita sa kanya, na hindi nakikita ng ibang tao. And if I feel that I’m becoming a better person because of her, then I would go for that.”

Single ngayon si Enchong. Pero ready na ba siyang magmahal ulit? “Ako, pakiramdam ko kasi nasa edad na ako na anytime kapag nagkaroon ako ng relationship, ‘yun na ‘yun.”

So, sa edad niyang 29 ready na siyang mag-settle down at magpakasal kung sakali? “Yun na nga, hindi pa ako ready.

Kasi I have two close friends na pinag-uusapan namin iyan. They’re both in a relationship but they’re not ready to settle down, and they’re practically my age. So, sabi ko, ‘What are you doing? Kung nandito na kayo sa edad natin, and you’re not ready, you’re not seeing your girlfriend as your future wife, and what are you doing to each other?’

So, ‘yun naman ang point ko na I’d rather focus on myself, I’d rather focus on my single life, than have a relationship and not seeing that person as someone that you will forever be with.”

Kahit daw wala siyang girlfriend ngayon ay hindi naman siya malungkot. “It’s not like na parang I am single and unhappy. I’m single and contented. I think that’s the most important thing right now.”

Naka-focus si Enchong sa kanyang career ngayon. Lalo na’t kabilang siya sa cast ng ABS-CBN teleseryeng “The Blood Sisters,” kung saan isa siya sa leading men ng bidang si Erich Gonzales. Happy siya na reunited sila ni Erich, na nakasama niya dati sa teleseryeng “Katorse” (2009), at sa mga pelikulang “I Do” (2010), “Once A Princess” (2014) at “Siargao” (2017). Sa ilalim ng Dreamscape Entertainment Television, ang “The Blood Sisters” ay mapapanood mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes bago mag-“TV Patrol” sa ABS-CBN Primetime Bida simula sa Feb. 12.

Related

comments