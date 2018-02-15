PSL: Smart, Cignal out to make waves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Newcomer Smart Prepaid and sister team Cignal intend to make a good account of themselves in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix that gets going this Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.



Despite being assembled at the last minute, Smart Prepaid hopes to make an immediate impact under the tutelage of veteran mentor Ronald Dulay who will pin their hopes on Cuban national team standouts Gyselle De La Caridad Silva and Lisbet Arredondo Reyes.

Silva donned Cuba’s colors in the FIVB Women’s World Championship in Japan in 2010 and in the Pan American Games in Mexico in 2011. She also gained significant experience in elite club leagues in Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.

Also out to win the heart of local fans is Reyes, who saw action for Cuba in the World Championship before playing in club teams in Indonesia and Spain.

“We may not be as star-studded as the other teams, but I can assure l that we will play hard from start to finish,” said Dulay, who will have veteran liberos Sha Torres and Tin Agno as well as locals Jeanie Delos Reyes, Genie Sabas, Florence Madulid, Hezzy Acuna and Janet Serafica in the fold.

The new-look HD Spikers also look to make their presence felt as they start their rebuilding process following the departure of some key players like Honey Royse Tubino, Maica Morada, Paneng Mercado, Chie Saet plus the absence of injured vital cogs Jovelyn Gonzaga and Janine Marciano.

Related

comments