Till the end of time

By Ronald Contantino

EVERLASTING – Yesterday, Valentine’s Day, Highspeed dwelt on showbiz couples whose love (marriage) endures.

Now the focus is on couples who remained together…until death comes. Till the end of time. Everlasting love.

As they come to mind:

Albert Martinez and Liezl Sumilang. Heard that Albert has no intentions to remarry – as of this writing. They have three children, the eldest of whom, Alyana, made Albert a brand new grandfather. Alyssa is occupied with career, while Alfonso takes care of grandmother, Amalia Fuentes.



Lorna Tolentino and Rudy Fernandez. Like Albert, marriage is not on Lorna’s mind. She’s doting grandma “courtesy” of son Ralph. The other son, actor Renz, remains fancy free.

Boots Anson and Pete Roa. Boots has found her “ikalawang gloria” in a fine gentleman, Atty. King Rodrigo, who’s also a poet in Pilipino. Now most of his poems are dedicated to Boots.

Carlo J. Caparas and Donna Villa. Her death devastated Carlo, but he’s slowly recovering. Which Donna would have approved of.

Susan Roces and Fernando Poe Jr. She treasures all the fond memories with FPJ and enjoys the company of friends. And daughter Grace and her family.

Pablo Santiago and Cielito Legaspi (both gone). Three of their children are in showbiz: Randy, Rowell, Raymart. All doing well.

•

ALONE BUT – Yes, alone but not necessarily lonely.

Gloria Sevilla, widowed twice (Mat Ranillo, actor-politician and Amado Cortez, actor-diplomat). Glo’s a member of the MTRCB.

Cris Belen, Jullie Y. Daza, and Deedee Siytangco continue writing for Manila Bulletin Vangie Pascual, Miss World 1st runner-up, in case you’ve forgotten.

Camille Prats, who remarried and co-hosts with Suzy Abrera a TV show on GMA, “Mars.”

Other widows and widowers: Wowie de Guzman, Laurice Guillen, Estela Dayao-Portes, Vangie Labalan, Coney Reyes, Gloria Diaz, Maricar Jacinto-Eigenmann, Armida Siguion Reyna, Marichu VP Maceda, Gloria Romero, Luz Valdez, Marita Zobel, Cory David-Fernandez, Letty Alonzo- Montenegro, Grace Inigo-Davao, Manolo Abaya, Roger Calvin, former Makati Mayor Jun Binay, Leonor Vergara-Zialcita.

Not to forget Zsa Zsa Padilla, whose romance with Dolphy lasted for 25 years. They have two children: Nicole and Zia.

