UST breaks hearts of Adamson in OT

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Saturday

(Blue Eagle gym)

10 a.m. – UST vs FEU

(Knockout match, stepladder semis)

University of Santo Tomas outdueled Adamson in overtime, 73-72, yesterday to advance to the stepladder semifinals in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan, Quezon City.



Top gun CJ Cansino proved why he’s the league’s newly-minted MVP as he banged in eight of his game-high 24 points in the extra five-minute period to help the Tiger Cubs overcome the Baby Falcons in a thrilling windup.

More importantly, Cansino, who added nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block, towed UST to another do-or-die encounter on Saturday, this time against defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman at the start of the semis round.

Kobe Palencia added 15 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists while Bismarck Lina banged in a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds but it was Cansino who still saved the day for the Tiger Cubs.

After missing the potential game-winning trey from the left blank in regulation, Cansino redeemed himself with aplomb in the extended period, slicing through the lane at will to give the Tiger Cubs a 73-68 lead with 73 seconds to play.

