15 Chinese nationals rescued off Buenavista

By DANDAN A. BANTUGAN

TAGBILARAN CITY – The Philippine Coast Guard here rescued 15 Chinese nationals who were lost in the waters off Buenavista town last Tuesday after their vessel conked out amid the onslaught of Tropical Depression Basyang.



Ensign Nygel Khan Pia, deputy commander of PCG-Tagbilaran, said they conducted a rescue operation after they received a call from Ethel Mante of the Chinese Consulate based in Cebu City informing them of the plight of the Chinese nationals.

Reports said the foreigners chartered a motorized banca and left Getafe town for Cebu at past 2 p.m. last Tuesday despite the suspension of sea travel in the region.

The search team found the foreigners the same day in Cabul, an island off mainland Buenavista.

Authorities found out that the boat encountered engine failure while heading for Cebu, prompting crew members to moor the vessel at the island.

No one was injured during the incident.

